BARRIE, ONT. -- The City of Barrie is reminding residents of the new rules for fireworks that prohibit them from being set off this long weekend.

In June, Barrie city councillors approved changes to the Regulatory Matters bylaw to restrict fireworks to five specific holidays per year.

Under the bylaw, fireworks can only be set off on Victoria Day, Canada Day, New Year's Day, and the duration of the recognized Lunar New Year and Diwali holidays.

Councillors said the issue came about after several residents raised complaints and concerns.

More information on the bylaw is available here.