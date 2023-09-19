Barrie

    • Firefighter injured battling stubborn house fire in Muskoka

    A house fire on Windermere Road in Muskoka, Sun. Sept 17, 2023 (MUSKOKA FIRE DEPARTMENT) A house fire on Windermere Road in Muskoka, Sun. Sept 17, 2023 (MUSKOKA FIRE DEPARTMENT)

    A stubborn, early-morning fire had crews scrambling to control the blaze and save adjacent buildings in Muskoka.

    Firefighters from several stations, including Windermere/Raymond, Port Carling, Minett and Milford Bay, answered the call at 5:15 a.m. Sunday to extinguish a working fire on Windermere Road.

    Crews worked until 3 p.m. to control the blaze, saving two additional structures on the property.

    However, the large single-story residence was completely destroyed.

    The cause of the fire is linked to a downed hydro line at the rear of the property.

    One firefighter was injured. All the residents were able to escape.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News