Fire sparks between two homes in Tottenham, Ont.

New Tecumseth fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire between two homes in Tottenham on Saturday.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Wilson Street, near Eastern Avenue.

Fire Chief Dan Heydon told CTV News that the fire likely started on the exterior of two homes, spreading into the attic of one.

"Both homes were occupied at the time, they were notified, and everyone evacuated," Chief Heydon said. "There are no injuries."

Chief Heydon said there wasn't a significant amount of damage done to either home.

"It's very unfortunate but a great reminder to have working smoke alarms in your home," he added. "You never know when things can happen."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.