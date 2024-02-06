Fire engulfs summer home in Tiny Township

Flames and thick, black smoke filled the night sky on Monday in Tiny Township after a fire broke out inside an unoccupied home.

Fire crews arrived at the property on Methodist Point Road to find the blaze shooting out windows and roof, engulfing the structure.

Officials told CTV News the owner called in the fire and noted the structure was a second dwelling on the property, used as a summer home.

Firefighters worked through the night to contain the flames and put out hotspots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.