Fire breaks out at Shelburne, Ont. home

Fire crews are battling a fire that broke out at a Shelburne, Ont. home.

There is still no word on what started the fire at the Pineview Gardens house.

#DufferinOPP are on scene at a structure fire in the Town of Shelburne on Pineview Gardens. There are no injuries however, fire crews remain on scene, working diligently to guarantee public safety. Police are asking for the public's cooperation to avoid the area. ^ap pic.twitter.com/wX4sElJgdK — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 27, 2023

Early Friday afternoon, police said there were no injuries in the blaze, but fire crews remained on scene.

Officers ask the public to steer clear as firefighters tend to the fire.