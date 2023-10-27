BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fire breaks out at Shelburne, Ont. home

    A photo of the fire at a home on Pineview Gardens in the Town of Shelburne (Courtesy: Sue White/Facebook). A photo of the fire at a home on Pineview Gardens in the Town of Shelburne (Courtesy: Sue White/Facebook).

    Fire crews are battling a fire that broke out at a Shelburne, Ont. home.

    There is still no word on what started the fire at the Pineview Gardens house.

    Early Friday afternoon, police said there were no injuries in the blaze, but fire crews remained on scene.

    Officers ask the public to steer clear as firefighters tend to the fire.  

