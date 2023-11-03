BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fire breaks out at Innisfil restaurant causing $400K in damage

    Firefighter with water hose

    Fire crews rushed to battle flames at a restaurant in Innisfil on Friday afternoon.

    According to officials, a fire broke out at the rear of the Harbour House Grill on Harbour Street.

    They say the flames spread to a nearby vehicle.

    Everyone got out safely, and no injuries were reported.

    Damage is estimated at around $400,000.

    The fire chief says the business would be closed indefinitely for repairs.

    The cause of the fire is undetermined, but officials say it's not believed to be suspicious.

