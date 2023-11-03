Fire breaks out at Innisfil restaurant causing $400K in damage

Fire crews rushed to battle flames at a restaurant in Innisfil on Friday afternoon.

According to officials, a fire broke out at the rear of the Harbour House Grill on Harbour Street.

They say the flames spread to a nearby vehicle.

Everyone got out safely, and no injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at around $400,000.

The fire chief says the business would be closed indefinitely for repairs.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but officials say it's not believed to be suspicious.