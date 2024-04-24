BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fire at Barrie biodegradable straw company

    File image of a Barrie fire truck. File image of a Barrie fire truck.
    Share

    Barrie's biodegradable straw manufacturer experienced a machinery fire.

    BiEco at 90 Saunders Road called in the fire department when one of its machines overheated Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m.

    "The machine overheated and caught the paper on fire," said Assistant Deputy Chief Justin Gilbert.

    "The fire was contained to the one unit."

    Gilbert said one worker was uninjured and evacuated safely.

    However, he said there was a lot of damage from the heat and smoke to the unit's interior.

    There is no damage estimate at this time, he said.

