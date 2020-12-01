BARRIE, ONT. -- Every year, CTV's radio partners, 104.1 The Dock and Pure Country 106, help give those in need a brighter Christmas with Feeding Families, an initiative that helps raise food donations throughout Simcoe County.

Food banks are experiencing extra challenges because of the pandemic, including reduced staffing and the need for online donations rather than food donations.

For the 6th annual Feeding Families campaign, Pure Country 106 and 104.1 The Dock announcers will broadcast live from various food banks across Simcoe County.

Donating to food banks has been made easier this year with links to make online donations listed below, along with the Feeding Families schedule.

Please note, the radio stations will not accept drop-off donations this year.

Feeding Families Schedule:

Thursday, December 3

Wasaga Beach Ministerial Food Bank

1 pm - 4 pm

Sponsored by Real Canadian Superstore Wasaga Beach



Friday, December 4

Midland Salvation Army

10 am - 1 pm

Sponsored by Real Canadian Superstore Midland



Tuesday, December 8

Barrie Food Bank

11 am - 2 pm

Sponsored by The Faris Team Real Estate



Thursday, December 10

Elmvale & District Food Bank

12 pm - 3 pm

Sponsored by Elmvale BIA



Friday, December 11

St. Vincent de Paul, St. Anne's Food Bank,

Penetanguishene 10 am – 1 pm

Sponsored by Canadian Tire Midland



Monday, December 14

Innisfil Community Church

11 am - 2 pm

Sponsored by Alcona Sobeys



Thursday, December 17

The Sharing Place Food Centre

Orillia – 10 am - 1 pm

Sponsored by Highway 11 Chrysler



Friday, December 18

Coldwater Food Bank

10 am - 1 pm

Sponsored by Home & Cottage/Severn Timbermart

Other Food Banks accepting online donations: