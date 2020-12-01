Advertisement
Feeding Families supports Simcoe County food banks
BARRIE, ONT. -- Every year, CTV's radio partners, 104.1 The Dock and Pure Country 106, help give those in need a brighter Christmas with Feeding Families, an initiative that helps raise food donations throughout Simcoe County.
Food banks are experiencing extra challenges because of the pandemic, including reduced staffing and the need for online donations rather than food donations.
For the 6th annual Feeding Families campaign, Pure Country 106 and 104.1 The Dock announcers will broadcast live from various food banks across Simcoe County.
Donating to food banks has been made easier this year with links to make online donations listed below, along with the Feeding Families schedule.
Please note, the radio stations will not accept drop-off donations this year.
Feeding Families Schedule:
Thursday, December 3
Wasaga Beach Ministerial Food Bank
1 pm - 4 pm
Sponsored by Real Canadian Superstore Wasaga Beach
Friday, December 4
Midland Salvation Army
10 am - 1 pm
Sponsored by Real Canadian Superstore Midland
Tuesday, December 8
Barrie Food Bank
11 am - 2 pm
Sponsored by The Faris Team Real Estate
Thursday, December 10
Elmvale & District Food Bank
12 pm - 3 pm
Sponsored by Elmvale BIA
Friday, December 11
St. Vincent de Paul, St. Anne's Food Bank,
Penetanguishene 10 am – 1 pm
Sponsored by Canadian Tire Midland
Monday, December 14
Innisfil Community Church
11 am - 2 pm
Sponsored by Alcona Sobeys
Thursday, December 17
The Sharing Place Food Centre
Orillia – 10 am - 1 pm
Sponsored by Highway 11 Chrysler
Friday, December 18
Coldwater Food Bank
10 am - 1 pm
Sponsored by Home & Cottage/Severn Timbermart
Other Food Banks accepting online donations:
BARRIE
Salvation Army
Barrie Bayside Mission
ORILLIA
Salvation Army
ALLISTON
Good Shepherd Food Bank
BRADFORD
Helping Hand Food Bank
COLLINGWOOD
Salvation Army
THORNBURY
Beaver Valley Outreach