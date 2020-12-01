BARRIE, ONT. -- Every year, CTV's radio partners, 104.1 The Dock and Pure Country 106, help give those in need a brighter Christmas with Feeding Families, an initiative that helps raise food donations throughout Simcoe County.

Food banks are experiencing extra challenges because of the pandemic, including reduced staffing and the need for online donations rather than food donations.

For the 6th annual Feeding Families campaign, Pure Country 106 and 104.1 The Dock announcers will broadcast live from various food banks across Simcoe County.

Donating to food banks has been made easier this year with links to make online donations listed below, along with the Feeding Families schedule.

Please note, the radio stations will not accept drop-off donations this year.

Feeding Families Schedule:

Thursday, December 3
Wasaga Beach Ministerial Food Bank
1 pm - 4 pm
Sponsored by Real Canadian Superstore Wasaga Beach

Friday, December 4
Midland Salvation Army
10 am - 1 pm
Sponsored by Real Canadian Superstore Midland

Tuesday, December 8
Barrie Food Bank
11 am - 2 pm
Sponsored by The Faris Team Real Estate

Thursday, December 10
Elmvale & District Food Bank
12 pm - 3 pm
Sponsored by Elmvale BIA

Friday, December 11
St. Vincent de Paul, St. Anne's Food Bank,
Penetanguishene 10 am – 1 pm
Sponsored by Canadian Tire Midland

Monday, December 14
Innisfil Community Church
11 am - 2 pm
Sponsored by Alcona Sobeys

Thursday, December 17
The Sharing Place Food Centre
Orillia – 10 am - 1 pm
Sponsored by Highway 11 Chrysler

Friday, December 18
Coldwater Food Bank
10 am - 1 pm
Sponsored by Home & Cottage/Severn Timbermart

Other Food Banks accepting online donations:

BARRIE
Salvation Army
Barrie Bayside Mission

ORILLIA
Salvation Army

ALLISTON
Good Shepherd Food Bank

BRADFORD
Helping Hand Food Bank

COLLINGWOOD
Salvation Army

THORNBURY
Beaver Valley Outreach