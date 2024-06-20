BARRIE
Barrie

    • Federal and provincial governments support affordable housing in Orillia

    Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra (C) with Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop (L) and Simcoe County Social and Community Services GM Mina Fayez-Bahgat in Orillia, Ont., on Thurs., June 20, 2024. (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro) Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra (C) with Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop (L) and Simcoe County Social and Community Services GM Mina Fayez-Bahgat in Orillia, Ont., on Thurs., June 20, 2024. (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro)
    The federal and provincial governments will invest millions to help tackle the housing crisis in Simcoe County.

    On Thursday, Paul Calandra, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, was in Orillia to announce a $8.1 million investment towards affordable housing in the city.

    "This funding will not only provide the affordable housing that the residents of Orillia need but also build a community in which they can thrive," Calandra stated. "Our government will continue to work closely with our federal and municipal partners because we know that collaboration is key to solving the housing supply crisis."

    The funding will support a complex development at 250 West Street North that houses roughly 130 apartments, from studio to three-bedroom units, and includes a community room and social services hub to support tenants.

    "This new development in Orillia not only provides essential housing solutions for seniors, families, and individuals but also integrates vital community services, enhancing the overall well-being of our residents," noted Orillia Mayor Don McIsaac.

    The first tenants started moving in this past spring.

