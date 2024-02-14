Fatal crash tied to overserving alcohol at Huntsville restaurant: AGCO

A restaurant in Muskoka has been issued a 60-day liquor sales licence suspension after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) Registrar said there was "reason to believe that several violations" occurred at the establishment under the Liquor Licence and Control Act.

The AGCO noted a fatal crash that happened in November 2022, stating a customer at Kelsey's in Huntsville was allegedly served and drank 18 shots of alcohol in under four hours.

It's alleged the customer showed increasing signs of intoxication but kept being served alcohol until closing time, when he left the restaurant, got into a vehicle and drove away.

"Within minutes, the customer was involved in a major single-vehicle accident," a release from the AGCO stated.

Provincial police said the crash happened on Highway 11, north of Huntsville, shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2022.

The vehicle rolled into a ditch, ejecting the driver. The 22-year-old man from Burk's Falls was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"All liquor licence holders in Ontario are required to meet their obligations for the safe and responsible sale of alcohol. Licence holders have a specific duty not to serve customers who are or appear to be intoxicated and have a responsibility to prevent such tragic events from happening," stated Dr. Karin Schnarr, ACGO registrar and CEO.

CTV News reached out to Kelsey's parent company, Recipe Unlimited, for comment but has yet to hear back.