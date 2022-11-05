Late-night crash kills lone driver north of Huntsville

One man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover collision north of Huntsville Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 11, between North Waseosa Lake Road and Novar Road.

OPP said the vehicle rolled over into a ditch, ejecting the lone 22-year-old male driver from Burk's Falls. Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Highway 11 was closed for several hours in both directions while police completed their investigation, but all lanes have since reopened.