Barrie

    • Fatal collision in Caledon under investigation

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser blocks a road closed for a police investigation. (Source: OPP) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser blocks a road closed for a police investigation. (Source: OPP)

    Provincial police are investigating the cause of a fatal collision in Caledon.

    Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Innis Lake Road.

    Police say the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

    The individual's identity has not been released.

    Police closed the area between Finnerty Side Road and Patterson Side Road for several hours. It has since reopened.

    They ask anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the $68 million Gold Draw jackpot got up to its maximum

    A winning lottery ticket always comes with some sort of prize, but this month it was revealed that not only had the Lotto 6/49 jackpot reached $68 million for the first time in history, but that it was guaranteed to go to the next winning ticket. Here’s how that happened.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News