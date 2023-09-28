Fatal collision in Caledon under investigation

Provincial police are investigating the cause of a fatal collision in Caledon.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Innis Lake Road.

Police say the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The individual's identity has not been released.

Police closed the area between Finnerty Side Road and Patterson Side Road for several hours. It has since reopened.

They ask anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.