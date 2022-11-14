Fallen officer's family sets up memorial fund in his honour

The family of a South Simcoe police officer killed in the line of duty last month established a memorial fund in his memory.

Shots rang out inside an Innisfil, Ont., home on Oct. 11 after Const. Devon Michael Northrup, 33, and another officer, Const. Morgan Russell, 54, responded to a disturbance call.

Both constables and the suspect died.

Northrup was a six-year member of the police service and worked in specialized units.

He was also a regular participant in the annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Run.

"Devon took on the role of team captain for the South Simcoe run team and was an annual participant in the run from Toronto to Ottawa, which honours officers who gave their lives protecting their communities.

Tragically, Devon will now be recognized among those fallen heroes," South Simcoe Police stated in a release.

The memorial fund will benefit causes that were close to the fallen officer's heart.

Donations in honour of Const. Northrup can be made online.