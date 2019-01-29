

A frigid arctic air mass produced freezing temperatures for Tuesday, setting records in parts of Northern Ontario.

White-outs, blowing snow and deep cold caused several school buses cancellations this morning, and in Dufferin County schools were closed due to the weather conditions.

Environment Canada says overnight lows become dangerously low with 50 to 70kmp winds. Wind chill values will drop temperatures to between minus 30 to minus 35 degrees C.

OPP say there have been several collisions reported due to whipping winds and slippery roads.

Conditions are expected to remain very cold until Friday when the system will begin to improve.

Areas under an extreme cold warning are the following:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Peterborough City - Lakefield - Southern Peterborough County



There is also a snow squall warning in effect for:

Parry Sound

Rosseau

Killbear Park

- With files from The Canadian Press