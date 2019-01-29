Featured
Extreme cold hitting dangerous lows overnight
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 12:10PM EST
A frigid arctic air mass produced freezing temperatures for Tuesday, setting records in parts of Northern Ontario.
White-outs, blowing snow and deep cold caused several school buses cancellations this morning, and in Dufferin County schools were closed due to the weather conditions.
Environment Canada says overnight lows become dangerously low with 50 to 70kmp winds. Wind chill values will drop temperatures to between minus 30 to minus 35 degrees C.
OPP say there have been several collisions reported due to whipping winds and slippery roads.
Conditions are expected to remain very cold until Friday when the system will begin to improve.
Areas under an extreme cold warning are the following:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
- Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Peterborough City - Lakefield - Southern Peterborough County
There is also a snow squall warning in effect for:
- Parry Sound
- Rosseau
- Killbear Park
- With files from The Canadian Press