'Everything is destroyed,' Heavy rainfall causes damaging flooding in Innisfil

The Town of Innisfil advises residents to use extra caution amid localized flooding caused by significant rainfall and heavy downpours.

"Everything is destroyed. Our furniture, my daughter's toys, my husband's personal belongings that he keeps down there, TVs, tools, everything. We can't even pump the water out because it just keeps flowing back in. Our sump pump is overflowing. We have four pumps running right now," said Belle Ewart resident Melissa Colella.

The Town asks residents to avoid travelling on roads near water, bridges, ravines, embankments, or low-lying areas.

Additionally, it urges residents to keep children and pets away from floodwater.

"The situation is changing rapidly," the Town noted in a release, adding flood recovery efforts are ongoing.

The Town said crews started monitoring and clearing catch basins and ditches to ensure water flow Tuesday morning.

"Our crews are out on scene with various pieces of equipment ensuring roads are closed, and safety is maintained at all times and deploying pumps and other techniques where appropriate," said Nicole Bowman, director of operations for the Town of Innisfil.

For residents with homes with the potential for flooding, the Town recommends securing necessary personal items, such as medications and documents, disconnecting electrical appliances, and discarding food that's come into contact with floodwater.

Resident Chris Latimour said the flooding was wreaking havoc on his property. "It's stressful. I can't do anything on my property. I have to worry about it damaging stuff. I have to worry about it flowing into my well and contaminating my well."

Ashley Divona said she has lived in the area for 10 years, and while residents are used to flooding, she said the situation has worsened. "They decided to put a waterline in five or six years ago on our dime, and it's only gotten worse from here. So, I believe, and many other people believe, that that's the cause of why it's getting worse and worse."

Several road closures are in place because of flooding, including: