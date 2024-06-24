BARRIE
Barrie

    • Emergency services training drill at Orillia campus

    Georgian College Orillia Campus sign is pictured on Friday, August 13, 2021. (Mike Arsalides/CTV News) Georgian College Orillia Campus sign is pictured on Friday, August 13, 2021. (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)
    Share

    As with any good training exercise, it's got a cool code name.

    On Wednesday, the Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will conduct a training exercise code-named Camden at Orillia's Georgian College.

    Camden will involve community partners including Orillia OPP, Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Central Region In-Service Training (IST), Simcoe County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Orillia Fire and Georgian College staff and students.

    During this training drill, access to the college training area will be controlled, but the public may see police officers carrying firearms and acting in a tactical manner.

    It is a simulated threat designed to test the training of emergency services and school staff. In addition to testing the training, the exercise will aid in:

    • Testing and validating existing plans, procedures, training, equipment and interagency communication
    • Improving interagency response, coordination and operation
    • Identifying gaps in training, resources and procedures, as well as identifying areas for improvement
    • Improving individual, organizational and community performance through practice
    • Demonstrating community and organizational resolve to adequately prepare for and respond to emergencies of all types.

    All Ontario schools are required to complete lockdown drills twice annually, as mandated by the Safe Schools Act.

    Officers receive instructions annually on Immediate Rapid Deployment (IRD) at the OPP In-Service Training (IST). The emergency service partners train in various situations involving multiple casualties and scene management.

    Operation Camden is a unique opportunity for these groups to train together. The exercise will focus on the prevention of school violence and ensuring an effective, collaborative response in the event of a real threat.

    The Orillia OPP is hoping these training exercises will set the bar for what we should all be striving for: safe communities and a secure Ontario.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • Vehicle fire and collision in south London result in charges

      A vehicle fire at a hotel in south London drew the attention of police last Tuesday. That morning, just after 5:00 a.m., a loud bang prompted a concerned call to police – the fire at Royce Court and Bessemer Road was quickly extinguished, with no reported injuries. The fire was later determined to be suspicious.

    • Sea-Doo crash in Grand Bend leads to charges

      A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News