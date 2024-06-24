Emergency services training drill at Orillia campus

As with any good training exercise, it's got a cool code name.

On Wednesday, the Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will conduct a training exercise code-named Camden at Orillia's Georgian College.

Camden will involve community partners including Orillia OPP, Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Central Region In-Service Training (IST), Simcoe County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Orillia Fire and Georgian College staff and students.

During this training drill, access to the college training area will be controlled, but the public may see police officers carrying firearms and acting in a tactical manner.

It is a simulated threat designed to test the training of emergency services and school staff. In addition to testing the training, the exercise will aid in:

Testing and validating existing plans, procedures, training, equipment and interagency communication

Improving interagency response, coordination and operation

Identifying gaps in training, resources and procedures, as well as identifying areas for improvement

Improving individual, organizational and community performance through practice

Demonstrating community and organizational resolve to adequately prepare for and respond to emergencies of all types.

All Ontario schools are required to complete lockdown drills twice annually, as mandated by the Safe Schools Act.

Officers receive instructions annually on Immediate Rapid Deployment (IRD) at the OPP In-Service Training (IST). The emergency service partners train in various situations involving multiple casualties and scene management.

Operation Camden is a unique opportunity for these groups to train together. The exercise will focus on the prevention of school violence and ensuring an effective, collaborative response in the event of a real threat.

The Orillia OPP is hoping these training exercises will set the bar for what we should all be striving for: safe communities and a secure Ontario.