Elnaz Hajtamiri's former boyfriend charged with first-degree murder

The former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.

On the evening of January 12, 2022, police say three suspects posing as officers dragged the five-foot-three woman barefoot through the snow to a waiting Lexus sport utility vehicle and fled the scene.

She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Her family claimed Hajtamiri received threats from her ex-boyfriend and was advised by police to stay with loved ones in Wasaga Beach.

Nine days after the alleged kidnapping, Lilo was charged with criminally harassing Hajtamiri.

Investigators believe Lilo, whom police say owns a shipping container business, is the common thread between a December 2021 frying pan attack on Hajtamiri and her disappearance weeks later.

He has been in custody since his arrest.

While investigators haven't confirmed Hajtamiri's death, Lilo was charged on direct indictment by the Attorney General.

His next court appearance is scheduled for December 15.

The allegations against the accused have not been proven in court.