Election sign damage costs alleged vandal

A midnight sign-stealing spree has left one man with criminal charges and little else.

Owen Sound Police received a call on Monday shortly after 11:30 p.m. about a man in the act of damaging and removing provincial campaign signs in the 900 block of 16th Street East.

Police arrested a 44-year-old Grey County resident and charged him with three counts of mischief under $5,000.

The Grey County man has a court appearance in Owen Sound on June 30.