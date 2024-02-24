Elderly woman seriously injured in crash

An elderly woman is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Friday in East Gwillimbury.

According to police, the crash happened just after 2 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a dump truck at York Durham Townline and Sandford Road in East Gwillimbury.

Police say the 90-year-old driver of the motor vehicle was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the dump truck remained on scene and was cooperating with police.

The affected roadway was closed for several hours as Members of Durham regional police investigated.

The roads have now reopened, and the investigation continues.