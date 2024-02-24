BARRIE
Barrie

    • Elderly woman seriously injured in crash

    Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police) Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)
    Share

    An elderly woman is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Friday in East Gwillimbury.

    According to police, the crash happened just after 2 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a dump truck at York Durham Townline and Sandford Road in East Gwillimbury.

    Police say the 90-year-old driver of the motor vehicle was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the dump truck remained on scene and was cooperating with police.

    The affected roadway was closed for several hours as Members of Durham regional police investigated.

    The roads have now reopened, and the investigation continues.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump says his criminal indictments boosted his appeal to Black voters

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump claimed Friday that his four criminal indictments have boosted his support among Black Americans because they see him as a victim of discrimination, comparing his legal jeopardy to the historic legacy of anti-Black prejudice in the U.S. legal system.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News