Early morning power outage in Barrie

An early morning power outage has left more than 1,600 homes and businesses in the dark in Barrie.

Neighbourhoods in the Essa Road and Ferndale Drive area have been without power since 5:52 a.m., confirmed a spokesperson for Alectra.

Although no cause of the power outage has been determined, Alectra is on-scene and checking out the power lines as of 6:53 a.m.

The Alectra spokesperson said it hopes to have the power on in a two-to-four hour window or between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. once the source of the outage is discovered.