Drugs, taser, brass knuckles, pepper spray seized during traffic stop: OPP
Four people face charges after police say a traffic stop in Kawartha Lakes turned up drugs and various weapons.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
According to provincial police, officers on patrol in Bobcaygeon stopped a vehicle for a driving-related offence Wednesday morning.
Police say the stop led to an investigation where a stun gun, brass knuckles, pepper spray and drugs, including fentanyl, hydromorphone, oxycodone, cocaine and alprazolam, were allegedly seized.
Two men, ages 40 and 44 from Bobcaygeon, a 41-year-old woman from Bobcaygeon, and a 33-year-old woman from Lindsay, were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited device.
Police say the Lindsay woman was also charged with driving while prohibited, driving with liquor readily available, and disobeying a stop sign.
The vehicle was impounded for 45 days, and the four accused were handed a court date for the next month to answer to the charges.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Trump arrives at Atlanta jail to surrender on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived Thursday at a jail in Atlanta to surrender on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions
Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.
Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada
Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing 'unique complexities.'
U.S. intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin's plane
A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment has found that the plane crash presumed to have killed Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was intentionally caused by an explosion, according to U.S. and Western officials.
BREAKING | Evacuees returning home in Kelowna, B.C., as remaining orders downgraded to alerts
All evacuation orders for properties in Kelowna, B.C., have been downgraded to alerts, officials announced Thursday afternoon.
'Important' 48 hours ahead for crews battling fire near Yellowknife
The next two days will be critical in the fight against a wildfire on the outskirts of Yellowknife, officials shared in an update Thursday.
Maui County sues utility, alleging negligence over fires that ravaged Lahaina
Maui County sued Hawaiian Electric Company on Thursday over the fires that devastated Lahaina, saying the utility negligently failed to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions.
CIA stairwell attack among flood of sexual misconduct complaints at spy agency
At least two-dozen women have come forward in recent months with their own complaints of abusive treatment within the CIA, telling authorities and Congress not only about sexual assaults, unwanted touching and coercion but of what they contend is a campaign by the spy agency to keep them from speaking out, with dire warnings it could wreck their careers and even endanger national security.
'Terrorized to death': Animal advocates call for ban on dog hunting enclosures in Ontario
An animal advocacy group is calling for dog hunting enclosures to be banned in Ontario, arguing that an investigation found hunters allegedly participating in 'cruel' practices.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia launches advertisement campaign warning people to prepare for hurricanes
The Nova Scotia government is launching an advertising campaign urging residents to prepare for hurricane season.
-
Lunenburg County man charged with second-degree murder arrested after search
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man charged with second-degree murder is in custody after a provincewide warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday morning.
-
Heavy rain a risk for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
The last weekend of August is going to be a soggy one in the Maritimes.
Montreal
-
International student forced to leave Montreal school because of Bill 96
A 16-year-old student is getting kicked out of her school, not because of anything she did wrong, but because of Quebec's language law, Bill 96.
-
Fire erupts at apartment building in Chateauguay, Que.
A major fire has broken out in the apartment building in Chateauguay, on Montreal's South Shore. The building at 39 Saint-Hubert St. has been evacuated.
-
A Montreal filmmaker's documentary is Canada's choice for Oscar nomination
The documentary Rojek, by 30-year-old Montreal filmmaker of Kurdish origin Zayne Akyol, will represent Canada at the Academy Awards for Best International Film.
Ottawa
-
Dump truck driver blew 3x the legal limit after missing Hwy. 417 off-ramp OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck driver is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after the vehicle drove off the road in Ottawa's west end.
-
Ottawa police shut down store selling illegal magic mushrooms in Centretown
Ottawa police say officers shut down a dispensary selling magic mushrooms in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood. Two people are facing charges.
-
Porter Airlines launching direct service between Ottawa and two Florida destinations this fall
Travellers will be able to escape the cold winter days on direct flights from Ottawa to two destinations in Florida starting in November.
Toronto
-
'It's kind of torture': International student shares struggles in crowded Toronto bungalow
A Toronto-based international student is speaking out about the crowded and uncomfortable living conditions he’s been enduring for months in a Scarborough bungalow. A situation, now part of a city investigation.
-
Toronto triathlete who died during Ireland Ironman race 'lived life to the fullest'
Jim Schembri was looking forward to hearing all about his good friend Ivan Chittenden’s experience participating in the Youghal Ironman in Cork, Ireland.
-
'Terrorized to death': Animal advocates call for ban on dog hunting enclosures in Ontario
An animal advocacy group is calling for dog hunting enclosures to be banned in Ontario, arguing that an investigation found hunters allegedly participating in 'cruel' practices.
Kitchener
-
Sloka testifies to allegations of inappropriate breast and skin exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients has now individually addressed 49 of the 50 allegations made against him.
-
'We need help': Veterans club in Cambridge targeted by vandals three times since June
A veterans club in Cambridge is dealing with a string of vandalism to their air conditioning units.
-
Bad behavior at Wellington County golf course causes thousands in damages
OPP are trying to identify four people who caused “extensive” damage to a golf course in southern Wellington County.
London
-
'Unprecedented' flooding kills one and floods basements in Glencoe, Ont.
One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, according to OPP.
-
Police release suspect descriptions involved in violent Owen Sound assault
On August 17, a 44-year-old business owner was assaulted by three males. Owen Sound police have released photos and suspect descriptions of those involved.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for London, Ont. region
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the region, including London-Middlesex, southern Huron and Perth counties, and Sarnia-Lambton.
Northern Ontario
-
3rd fatal ATV crash in the northeast kills another child
A 10-year-old girl from Barrie was killed after an ATV crash in northern Ontario, police say. She is the third child to die in the last month as a result of an ATV collision in the region.
-
Doctor had the right to drop Sault-area patient because of mom’s behaviour, board rules
A Sault-area specialist had the right to refuse to take on a patient because of the abusive behaviour of the patient’s mother, an appeals tribunal has ruled.
-
Abandoned properties could ease northern Ont. housing crisis
As the province comes under scrutiny for its handling of Ontario’s housing crisis, a small northern town says it has been sitting on a solution to its housing shortage for years.
Windsor
-
'I'm devastated': Harrow residents lament property damage from heavy rainfall
Hundreds of homeowners in the communities around Lake Erie woke up Thursday morning to water in their basements.
-
Summer storm overwhelms Essex County
Multiple areas of Essex County are waterlogged after the region was hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night.
-
Tentative deal reached again for Windsor Salt workers
Another tentative deal has been reached for Windsor Salt employees, according to a social media post by the union.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate daytime shooting at gas station
Calgary police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting.
-
Former Calgary couples' retirement dreams dashed after losing B.C. home in wildfire
Julie and Kevin Matiowsky's home on the shore of Shuswap Lake is among thousands gutted by fast-moving wildfires in B.C. that have tore through the region in recent days.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trump arrives at Atlanta jail to surrender on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived Thursday at a jail in Atlanta to surrender on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
Saskatoon
-
New Sask. policies raise concerns for STI transmission, trans youth safety
The head of a Saskatoon-based sexual health clinic worries Saskatchewan's new approach to sex education in schools and gender-diverse students could fuel a rise in STI transmission and increased risks for trans youth.
-
Sask. lawyer says province's new school pronoun rules lie in murky legal realm
A Saskatoon lawyer says it's unclear if there is any legal standing to repeal Saskatchewan's newly announced education policies.
-
Rod Stewart offers 'deepest, deepest apologies' to Saskatoon fans
A rock legend took to social media to personally apologize for a last-minute concert cancellation in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
New southwest Edmonton 'super express' bus route starts in September
Tens of thousands of people living in southwest Edmonton will soon have a quicker public transit option to the city's core.
-
Red Deer parents unhappy about new public school supplies fee
Parents of some children at Red Deer Public Schools (RDPS) are being asked to pay an extra fee this school year.
-
'It's pretty grim': Live music venues in Edmonton struggling post-pandemic
Owners of live music venues in Edmonton say times are tough and they're looking for outside help to survive.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Evacuees returning home in Kelowna, B.C., as remaining orders downgraded to alerts
All evacuation orders for properties in Kelowna, B.C., have been downgraded to alerts, officials announced Thursday afternoon.
-
'The environment is unsafe': B.C. firefighting crews pulled from North Shuswap amid ongoing tensions
Firefighting crews were pulled from B.C.'s North Shuswap late Wednesday as community tensions escalated into a confrontation with RCMP officers manning a roadblock into an evacuation zone.
-
13 members of small B.C. fire department lose homes to wildfire
The chief of a small fire department in B.C.'s Okanagan says "the world shattered" when a raging wildfire tore through the community last week, destroying his home and those of 12 others on his crew.