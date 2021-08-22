Advertisement
Driver slams into hydro pole in Barrie
Published Sunday, August 22, 2021 4:42PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, August 22, 2021 7:48PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A woman sustained minor injuries after crashing her vehicle into a hydro pole in north end Barrie.
Emergency crews were called to Georgian Drive outside the hospital near the Tim Hortons around 3:15 Sunday afternoon.
The woman was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The road is closed until hydro crews repair the damage.
