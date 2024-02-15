Driver registers over 3x legal alcohol limit with open liquor in vehicle: OPP

Ontario police stopped a vehicle in Caledon following several concerned calls from motorists on Wednesday morning.

Officers located the vehicle on Mayfield Road near Hurontario Street and determined the driver was impaired.

Police allege the accused, a 29-year-old from Brampton, registered over three times the legal alcohol limit and was subsequently arrested.

Officers also charged the driver with having an open container of liquor in the vehicle.

Because of the impaired charge, the driver's licence was suspended for three months, and the vehicle was impounded for one week.

"Caledon OPP would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving," the OPP release stated.

Police advise residents planning to drink or consume drugs to arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or make a plan to avoid getting behind the wheel when impaired.