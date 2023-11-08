BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver hospitalized after crash on Highway 89 in Dufferin County

    An SUV sustains significant damage in a collision on Wed., Nov. 8, 2023, on Highway 89 in Melancthon Township. (Source: OPP) An SUV sustains significant damage in a collision on Wed., Nov. 8, 2023, on Highway 89 in Melancthon Township. (Source: OPP)

    Police closed Highway 89 in Melancthon Township in both directions Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle collision.

    The crash involving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a transport truck happened between the 8th and 9th Line.

    Police say the lone occupant of the SUV was injured and taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

    The SUV sustained significant damage.

    The truck appears to have veered off the highway into the brush along the shoulder.

    There is no word on what caused the collision or whether any charges will be laid.

    Provincial police are investigating.

