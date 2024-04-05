Driver faces new charges in Highway 35 crash that sent 4 to hospital

A pickup truck driver accused of being impaired and causing a collision that sent four people to the hospital in November is facing new charges in connection with the crash.

On November 5, 2023, a pickup truck and car collided just beyond a bend in the road along Highway 35 in Kawartha Lakes.

Three people were sent to Toronto hospitals to be treated for their injuries, and a fourth person was airlifted in serious condition.

Police have not released the identities of those individuals or the extent of their injuries.

The highway was closed from Powells Road to Country Lane Road for seven hours while officers conducted their investigation.

On Thursday this week, police arrested the accused, a 57-year-old man from Somerville Township, and charged him with three counts of operation causing bodily harm and operation while impaired (80 plus).

He was previously charged with impaired operation following the crash.

Police have not disclosed how the collision occurred.