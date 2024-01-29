BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver charged with stunt driving in Tiny Township

    An OPP officer pulled over a driver for allegedly driving twice the speed limit in Tiny Township, ONT. on Sun Jan 29, 2024 (Source: OPP Central Region) An OPP officer pulled over a driver for allegedly driving twice the speed limit in Tiny Township, ONT. on Sun Jan 29, 2024 (Source: OPP Central Region)
    Police say a driver was clocked at over two times the speed limit in the Tiny Township early Sunday morning.

    A patrol officer pulled over an individual allegedly driving 161 kilometres per hour in an 80 km/hr zone near City Road 27 and Baseline Road.

    The driver faces charges including stunt driving.

    The accused is scheduled for a future court date.

