Driver charged with speeding 199km/h on Ontario highway

Police arrested a 23-year-old driver accused of speeding nearly double the limit on Highway 404 in York Region.

Aurora OPP charged the driver from North York with stunt driving after allegedly clocking him travelling 199 kilometres per hour near Stouffville Road Monday morning.

"Stunt driving is an arrestable charge," OPP posted to social media in regards to the incident.

Along with a court date to answer to the charge, he was handed an automatic 30-day licence suspension.

Additionally, the vehicle was towed to an impound yard for 14 days as a result of the stunt driving charge.