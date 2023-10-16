Barrie

    • Driver charged with speeding 199km/h on Ontario highway

    Provincial police in Aurora, Ont., stop a vehicle allegedly travelling 199km/h on Highway 404 on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023. (Source: OPP) Provincial police in Aurora, Ont., stop a vehicle allegedly travelling 199km/h on Highway 404 on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    Police arrested a 23-year-old driver accused of speeding nearly double the limit on Highway 404 in York Region.

    Aurora OPP charged the driver from North York with stunt driving after allegedly clocking him travelling 199 kilometres per hour near Stouffville Road Monday morning.

    "Stunt driving is an arrestable charge," OPP posted to social media in regards to the incident.

    Along with a court date to answer to the charge, he was handed an automatic 30-day licence suspension.

    Additionally, the vehicle was towed to an impound yard for 14 days as a result of the stunt driving charge.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Trudeau addressing House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is providing an update in the House of Commons on the 'ongoing situation in the Middle East.' His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.

    Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News