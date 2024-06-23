BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver charged after vehicle rollover near Huntsville

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj)
    A driver has been charged after a single-vehicle crash near Huntsville.

    Police and emergency services responded to the crash on Highway 60 near Kimberly's Road Sunday morning.

    According to police, the passenger of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries and the driver was charged. 

