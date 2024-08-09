BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver charged after nearly hitting police cruiser with officers inside: OPP

    OPP cruiser file image
    An Orillia driver is facing charges after nearly hitting a police cruiser with on duty officers inside.

    On Thursday just before midnight, two officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment were patrolling along Highway 12 and Vasey Road Severn Township.

    During their patrol, officers reported that a driver nearly struck their police cruiser in the intersection.

    After stopping the suspect in a Subaru sedan, officers began an investigation into drunk driving.

    As a result, a 47-year-old man from Orillia has been charged with operation while impaired with alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

    The accused was released from custody to appear before the courts.

    He was also served a 90-day driver's license suspension and his car was towed and impounded for seven days by the Ministry of Transportation.

