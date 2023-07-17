Driver busted twice for stunt driving

Police radar shows speed of car in Springwater Twp. Ont., on Sat. July 15, 2023 (Courtesy of Huronia West OPP) Police radar shows speed of car in Springwater Twp. Ont., on Sat. July 15, 2023 (Courtesy of Huronia West OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada

Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver