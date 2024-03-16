Dozens attend Ukrainian easter egg workshop held in Barrie

With Easter only a few weeks away, members of the Barrie Ukrainian community came together on Saturday to host an Easter egg-creation event.

The one-day event provided participants the opportunity to learn the process of making traditional Ukrainian Easter eggs.

"It is a very ancient tradition with many techniques, and we are focusing on creating two techniques, the traditional wax technique and the painting tradition on a wooden egg," said Iryna Weston, Organizer of the Ukrainian Easter egg workshop.

More than 50 people attended the Saturday event at the Holly Spirit Parish in Barrie, many of whom were of Ukrainian heritage.

"When we have people coming and interested in the tradition, it helps to keep the annual easter tradition alive for each generation," said Weston.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues and thousands of Ukrainian refugees continue to look for refuge in Canada and Simcoe County, Weston says this event also helped to provide many refugees with a sense of hope during a time of sadness for many far from their homes and families.

"It helps a lot because of what is happening; we have to keep going; we Ukrainians are used to fighting; it is our history, and to be able to keep living amid death and destruction, having all these people here today is an extraordinary gift," said Weston.

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, the group will organize a Ukrainian easter fair at 19 Parkside Drive in Barrie, featuring traditional Ukrainian food and embroidery.