Donations being accepted at Barrie vigil, rally in support of Ukraine

The public is invited to join the Ukrainian community and local dignitaries for a vigil and rally for peace in Barrie’s downtown Thursday evening.

The event – Barrie Stands with Ukraine – takes place at Meridian Place at 6:30 p.m.

Members of the Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic Church will be in attendance with Mayor Jeff Lehman and former Member of Parliament for Barrie—Springwater—Oro-Medonte Alex Nuttall, who is hosting the event.

The Ukrainian-Canadian Community is accepting donations during the event that will be sent to refugees and victims throughout Ukraine.

Recommended donations include polysporin, protective gear, clothing, sleeping bags and diapers.

Other items needed include:

Dry rations, packing tape and boxes

Tourniquets, gauze, medical supplies (tape, scissors, etc.), Celox

Mouthwash, Betadine/Povidone-iodine

Hydrogen peroxide 3% , isopropyl alcohol/ethanol 70%

Emla cream

Bulletproof vests, Kevlar helmets, construction gloves, batteries (non-lithium), radios

Blankets

Hygiene products (toothpaste, soap, shampoo, etc.)

Feminine products

First aid kits

Tylenol, Advil, Aspirin, Aleve

Residents can drop off donations at Meridian Place between 6-8 p.m. Thursday.