Do you know what you can and can't flush? You might be surprised

The Town of Collingwood displayed pictures of various items, including multiple toys like Spider-Man, dinosaurs, and rubber duckies, found at the wastewater treatment plant, reminding residents that not everything is flushable.

The Town wants residents to know that single-use items marked "flushable" aren't meant to go down the drain either and can actually cause damage to the sewer system.

The Town said baby and cleaning wipes, paper towels, gloves, and other items don't break down like toilet paper and could cause a "serious backlog."

"Not only does this cause damage to the Town's infrastructure, but it is also putting Wastewater Treatment Operators at risk. The equipment must be fully shut down, removed from service, cleaned, repaired, or replaced," the Town's website stated; adding the same items could "clog the plumbing in your home, requiring expensive repairs."

Rather than tossing the non-flushable "flushable" items down the drain, the Town recommends putting them in the garbage or green bin, depending on the item.