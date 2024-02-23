BARRIE
Barrie

    • Do you know what you can and can't flush? You might be surprised

    A toilet is seen in this undated file photo. A toilet is seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    The Town of Collingwood displayed pictures of various items, including multiple toys like Spider-Man, dinosaurs, and rubber duckies, found at the wastewater treatment plant, reminding residents that not everything is flushable.

    The Town wants residents to know that single-use items marked "flushable" aren't meant to go down the drain either and can actually cause damage to the sewer system.

    The Town said baby and cleaning wipes, paper towels, gloves, and other items don't break down like toilet paper and could cause a "serious backlog."

    "Not only does this cause damage to the Town's infrastructure, but it is also putting Wastewater Treatment Operators at risk. The equipment must be fully shut down, removed from service, cleaned, repaired, or replaced," the Town's website stated; adding the same items could "clog the plumbing in your home, requiring expensive repairs."

    Rather than tossing the non-flushable "flushable" items down the drain, the Town recommends putting them in the garbage or green bin, depending on the item.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News