BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP divers recovered the body of a woman who went missing after a two-vessel boat crash on Lake Rosseau that killed a young girl and sent four others to the hospital.

The search for the 51-year-old woman from Oakville that started Wednesday evening ended this afternoon despite "inhospitable conditions," police say.

Police say six people were involved in the deadly collision that happened around 7:40 p.m. near Windermere Marina, including a 13-year-old Toronto girl who died at the scene.

Police say four people were rescued from the water after the crash and rushed to the hospital.

They say one female was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries. Three others were taken to a local hospital and have since been released.

At this time, police are unsure what led to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.

