BARRIE
    • Distressed elderly man rescued from marina

    The Shawanaga First Nation Fire Department's Koch and Cooper executed a water rescue on April, 21, 2024. (Shawanaga First Nation Fire Department) The Shawanaga First Nation Fire Department's Koch and Cooper executed a water rescue on April, 21, 2024. (Shawanaga First Nation Fire Department)
    An elderly man was hauled from the water Sunday evening after plunging into a marina and struggling to stay afloat.

    The Shawanaga First Nation Fire Department's (SFD) Koch and Cooper were in hose training in Pointe Au Baril when they heard a man's desperate cries for help.

    The fire department says the man was clinging to the side of a dock, barely staying above the water.

    Both Captains jumped into action to perform a shore-based rescue.

    The man was removed from the water, and first aid was performed until the paramedics arrived to provide higher care.

    The individual informed the firefighters that he had been treading water for 15 to 20 minutes and was losing his grip due to the cold.

    SFD commends its members for their quick and effective response.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

