Discreditable conduct hearing delayed for Barrie Police Inspector

    A Police Services Act tribunal call for Barrie police officer Valarie Gates, scheduled for Wednesday morning, was postponed.

    Insp. Gates is currently facing two discreditable conduct charges relating to on-duty incidents, according to Barrie police, who did not say whether the complainant is the same individual relating to both charges.

    Gates was initially charged following an investigation conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police Office of Professionalism, Respect, Inclusion and Leadership.

    Hernext hearing is scheduled for June 26.

    Wednesday’s hearing has been rescheduled for July 30.

    Gates is a long-time police veteran married to Barrie Police Chief Rich Johnston.

    She remains active with the service.

