It’s time to fall back. This Sunday, November 4 at 2 a.m. clocks will turn back time by one hour, marking the end of daylight savings time for the year.

This yearly event shifts daylight back into the early morning hours, making it a dark commute home through the winter months for some.

It's also an excellent time to replace the batteries in fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and change the furnace filter.

Daylight Savings Time will resume in the spring, as it does every year, as we start to see the daylight hours extend.