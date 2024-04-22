Daylight auto theft leads to timely arrest

A daring daylight theft of a minivan left a man behind bars.

Barrie Police Service say they received a call about a vehicle that had just been stolen from a Codrington Street home at 9:34 a.m. Friday.

Within minutes of a police broadcast, an officer observed the stolen vehicle as it turned southbound onto Bayfield Street from Sophia Street.

Additional officers assisted in safely stopping the stolen minivan, and the driver was taken into police custody.

Prior to leaving the scene of the traffic stop, police noticed some tools in the van and confirmed that they were stolen from the same home as the van.

As well, a quantity of cannabis was located near the driver's seat.

A 33-year-old man of no fixed address faces a long list of charges, including theft and possession of the minivan, driving while under suspension, breaking and entering and driving a boat or vehicle while cannabis is readily available.

He was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear by video, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on April 24.