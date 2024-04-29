Dangerous BBQ grease fire in Huntsville
When he turned on the grill, barbecued siding was not the intent of a Huntsville homeowner.
However, firefighters arrived at Crestview Drive at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, they found the home's vinyl siding damaged by fire.
Huntsville firefighters said in a press release that the home's occupants had extinguished the fire using two portable fire extinguishers.
Firefighters say grease had accumulated and caught fire while the barbecue was in use, which led to tall flames and high heat. The flames melted the barbecue's plastic stand and collapsed the barbecue.
The fire was beginning to grow and spread to the deck and house but was extinguished before it could cause severe damage to the house.
The damage is estimated to be under $5,000, and no injuries have been reported.
