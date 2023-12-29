BARRIE
Barrie

    • Crews battle blaze in Midhurst

    A blaze tore through a workshop on Dwyer Road in Midhurst.

    Springwater firefighters worked to contain the structure fire after receiving a call shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.

    "When crews arrived on the scene, the building was fully involved," said Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French.

    "Crews brought the fire under control around 11 p.m. and worked through the night extinguishing hot spots," French said.

    The remains of a workshop in Springwater Twp. after fire destroyed the building Thurs., Dec. 28, 2023 (Source: Springwater Fire Services)

    French said additional tankers were brought in to help shuttle water to the fire.

    Damage to the building is estimated to be $150,000.

    He said there were no injuries, and the fire was not considered suspicious.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News