Crews battle blaze in Midhurst

A blaze tore through a workshop on Dwyer Road in Midhurst.

Springwater firefighters worked to contain the structure fire after receiving a call shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.

"When crews arrived on the scene, the building was fully involved," said Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French.

"Crews brought the fire under control around 11 p.m. and worked through the night extinguishing hot spots," French said.

The remains of a workshop in Springwater Twp. after fire destroyed the building Thurs., Dec. 28, 2023 (Source: Springwater Fire Services)

French said additional tankers were brought in to help shuttle water to the fire.

Damage to the building is estimated to be $150,000.

He said there were no injuries, and the fire was not considered suspicious.