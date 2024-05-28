BARRIE
Barrie

    • Crash closes Highway 400 lanes near Lloydtown Aurora line

    Lanes are closed on Highway 400 due to an early-morning traffic collision. May 28, 2024 (Source: Mike Horning) Lanes are closed on Highway 400 due to an early-morning traffic collision. May 28, 2024 (Source: Mike Horning)
    An early-morning collision has closed the northbound lanes of Highway 400.
    Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Ted Dongelmans said the incident occurred at 5:43 a.m. near the Lloydtown Aurora line.

    Several northbound highway lanes remain closed as of 8:46 a.m. as police investigate the multi-vehicle crash.
    More information to follow as soon as it becomes available.

