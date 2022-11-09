COVID-19 outbreak at RVH's IOOF satellite unit over

NEWS -

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s IOOF satellite unit over.

The unit has been in outbreak for nearly a month with 15 patients on the 27-bed unit testing positive for COVID-19.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health said all symptoms have resolved, and no one died due to the outbreak.

The unit has returned to normal operations with visitor screening still in place.