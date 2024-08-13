County works to finalize deal to avoid first work stoppage in decades

The County of Simcoe is bracing for job action that could shut down many services later this month.

According to the County, officials are struggling to reach an agreement with CUPE 5820.00 and 5820.01. The union represents upwards of 290 employees in social services and administrative positions with the County of Simcoe.

A press release issued Tuesday says that the union rejected the County's latest offer last week. According to officials with the County, that three-year agreement included an approximate wage increase of 3.5 per cent the first year, followed by 3 per cent the subsequent two years. It also included improved health and vacation benefits.

"We are continuing our efforts to meet with the employer and work out a mutually agreeable contract," read a blog post on the union's website. "The latest communication from the County is that they are willing to meet to reallocate the money that has already been offered. The County has made it clear there is no more money in the budget for us."

The County says that the agreement was initially agreed to in principle before being rejected by the union members. According to the union's website the offer was turned down by approximately 90 per cent of the members.

According to the County, the employees are in a position to hold job action starting on Aug. 18. While core services like waste and transit won't be impacted, officials say potential job action could lead to the closure of the Simcoe County Museum, the Archives and the Service Simcoe Contact Centre.

While neither party has confirmed a work stoppage, the union's website indicates members are preparing for possible job action.

The County says it has not had a labour stoppage in over two decades.