County gives $1 million for healthcare at GBGH

Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) receives $1 million from the County of Simcoe to support local healthcare.

GBGH has chosen to use the majority of funds for the recent site construction and relocation of Dialysis services from Penetanguishene to a bright and modern new community location in Midland.

Additionally, the hospital is funding the latest stage in the redevelopment of its device sterilization department and renovating two X-ray rooms.

"County council is incredibly proud of the care that is provided to our residents by our hospitals," said County of Simcoe Warden George Cornell.

"We know the importance of having world-class healthcare facilities such as Georgian Bay General Hospital so close to home for those that we serve. From supporting with new requirements related to the pandemic to assisting with the acquisition of latest medical technology to supporting renovations and expansions, the County is committed to supporting our area hospitals and the communities we serve."

Georgian Bay oversees hospitals in the Midland, Penetanguishene, Tiny, Tay, Georgian Bay, Springwater townships and Beausoleil First Nation areas.

These funds are part of the $3.16 million the County of Simcoe pledged to GBGH for use over 15 years.

This is the second installment of funds the hospital has used from this commitment first made by the County to GBGH in 2017. The latest withdrawal leaves a balance of more than $1.25 million to be used at the hospital's discretion until 2031.

In 2020, Georgian Bay used about $900,000 toward the redevelopment of its device sterilization department and paying the remaining balance on its new computerized tomography (CT scanner).

"The support our hospital has received from the County of Simcoe, and the municipalities which make up the county, has been so impactful for our hospital and what we're able to provide to patients," said Matthew Lawson, president and CEO of GBGH.

"Earlier this year, we were able to relocate the dialysis services provided to our community to a bright new modern space which has vastly improved the patient experience. Also, continuing to redevelop our sterilization department means we have the latest facility upgrades to ensure equipment and device safety. Long overdue renovations to our X-ray rooms also enable GBGH to continue providing service of the highest quality," Lawson said.

This is part of the County's $45 million commitment to the Simcoe County Hospital Alliance between 2017 and 2031. The Alliance is comprised of hospitals including GBGH, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (Barrie), Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Collingwood General & Marine Hospital, Stevenson Memorial Hospital (Alliston), Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care (Penetanguishene) and Southlake Regional Health Centre (Newmarket).

It was established in 2002 to advise the County of Simcoe of ongoing hospital capital needs and ensure equitable distribution of the County's healthcare funding. Since 1994, the County of Simcoe has committed $107 million to improve local hospital care and specialized services.