Controversial dispensary in Wasaga Beach may face closure as town takes action

The owners of an illegal dispensary selling psilocybin in Wasaga Beach hope to keep its doors open after the town issued a notice to cease operations.

FunGuyz opened its doors less than a month ago on Mosley Street and is in the process of applying for a business license.

"Whether we get refused or accepted, we're still going to do our part - what we can," said a FunGuyz representative, who wanted to only go by the name Sam. "We're trying to provide access for people that need psilocybin, which the government can't."

Meanwhile, Wasaga Beach's mayor said this isn't the kind of fun they want in town.

"As soon as our bylaw department learned that they were there and open, we acted upon that," said Mayor Brian Smith. "The town has since, last Friday, issued orders for them to cease and desist operations, but they haven't at this point."

Last week, provincial police warned the public that selling, distributing, possessing, and producing psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, is prohibited in Canada unless authorized by Health Canada.

"We're going to try to comply with as many laws as possible; again, what we're doing is illegal. We understand that it's an act of disobedience," the representative added. "If there's a fine, we will pay the fine."

"It's an illegal operation. They do not have a business license, and the town is going to do what we can to enforce the rules," Smith added. "We have a responsibility to our citizens, and we plan to enforce that responsibility."

FunGuyz said it hopes to have magic mushrooms legalized across Canada, while the Town of Wasaga Beach plans to "look at all its options" to force the dispensary's closure.

A FunGuyz store in Barrie on Dunlop Street remains open, but the dispensary in Bradford was closed following a police raid in February.

The Town of Wasaga Beach confirmed the OPP is investigating.