Controversial dispensary in Wasaga Beach may face closure as town takes action
The owners of an illegal dispensary selling psilocybin in Wasaga Beach hope to keep its doors open after the town issued a notice to cease operations.
FunGuyz opened its doors less than a month ago on Mosley Street and is in the process of applying for a business license.
"Whether we get refused or accepted, we're still going to do our part - what we can," said a FunGuyz representative, who wanted to only go by the name Sam. "We're trying to provide access for people that need psilocybin, which the government can't."
Meanwhile, Wasaga Beach's mayor said this isn't the kind of fun they want in town.
"As soon as our bylaw department learned that they were there and open, we acted upon that," said Mayor Brian Smith. "The town has since, last Friday, issued orders for them to cease and desist operations, but they haven't at this point."
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Last week, provincial police warned the public that selling, distributing, possessing, and producing psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, is prohibited in Canada unless authorized by Health Canada.
"We're going to try to comply with as many laws as possible; again, what we're doing is illegal. We understand that it's an act of disobedience," the representative added. "If there's a fine, we will pay the fine."
"It's an illegal operation. They do not have a business license, and the town is going to do what we can to enforce the rules," Smith added. "We have a responsibility to our citizens, and we plan to enforce that responsibility."
FunGuyz said it hopes to have magic mushrooms legalized across Canada, while the Town of Wasaga Beach plans to "look at all its options" to force the dispensary's closure.
A FunGuyz store in Barrie on Dunlop Street remains open, but the dispensary in Bradford was closed following a police raid in February.
The Town of Wasaga Beach confirmed the OPP is investigating.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singh calling for foreign interference special rapporteur Johnston to step aside
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pushing for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside' from his role examining the issue of foreign interference before he embarks on public hearings.
New Democrat MP says she is target of foreign interference by China
New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan said Monday that Canada's spy agency has confirmed her long-held belief she is being targeted by the Chinese government, as the prime minister granted the NDP's wish to allow more party members to review top-secret intelligence.
Northern B.C., Alberta and all of Ontario under 'high' to 'extreme' wildfire risk: What to know
There's a heightened risk of wildfires across the country during what has been one of the earliest fire seasons on record. From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, here's where the risk is highest.
Free prescription drugs could reduce overall health-care costs in Canada: study
Overall health-care costs could be reduced in Canada by providing free prescription drugs to patients, according to a new study.
'Tragedies occur far too often': Canada Safety Council shares swimming safety tips
With the summer swimming season fast approaching, the Canada Safety Council is reminding people to be careful and take measures to prevent drowning, especially after three children died just days apart.
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
B.C. woman Madison Scott found dead 12 years after being reported missing
Exactly 12 years after she was reported missing, police announced Madison Scott was found dead in central B.C.
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Dashcam footage shows the extent of the Tantallon wildfire as it raged in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
-
Shelburne County wildfire out of control, about 1,500 evacuated
Roughly 450 homes have been evacuated in Shelburne County as a wildfire burns out of control over thousands of hectares.
-
In photos: Out-of-control wildfires force thousands to evacuate in N.S.
Pictures from across Nova Scotia highlight the destruction brought on by two wildfires that are burning out of control in the province.
Montreal
-
Daycare worker union 'worried' about Quebec's plan to hire staff who complete 90-hour training
The union representing the majority of Quebec's daycare workers is criticizing the government's decision to launch a skimpy 90-hour training program for people who want to be daycare workers but have no prior experience.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | First heat wave of the year expected this week in Montreal
Montreal recorded its first 30-degree temperature of the year on Sunday, and the city could see three more days in the 30s later this week.
-
Quebec driver sentenced to 8 months after swerving to avoid ducks caused fatal collision
A Quebec driver who caused the death of another motorist when he swerved his truck to avoid hitting a family of ducks on the road has been sentenced to eight months in jail and a three-year driving ban.
Ottawa
-
Sandy Hill Child Care Centre granted extension to get new building up to code months after fire
The Sandy Hill Child Care Centre has an extra two weeks to get its new home up to code months after a fire destroyed its original site on Wilbrod Street.
-
Ottawa dad praised for calling for help after infant gets trapped in hot car
Ottawa police are praising a local dad for quickly calling for help Sunday afternoon when he accidentally locked his keys in his car, and his infant child along with them.
-
Augusta driver blew 3x the legal limit on Highway 416
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver from Augusta Township is facing an impaired driving charge after someone on Highway 416 spotted a vehicle moving erratically.
Toronto
-
New details emerge on landlord who allegedly shot engaged couple near Hamilton, Ont.
New information has emerged about the fatal shooting of an engaged couple fleeing their landlord after a dispute near Hamilton, Ont.
-
Ontario soccer referees to wear body cameras to combat increase in abuse
Ontario referees will be outfitted with body cameras this summer in an effort to stop aggressive abuse at soccer games across the province.
-
76ers hire former Raptors coach Nick Nurse, AP source says
The Philadelphia 76ers went all-in with their NBA championship pursuit on Monday, selecting veteran Nick Nurse as their new coach to try to win the franchise's first title since 1983.
Kitchener
-
Four-way stop planned for intersection where bus driver and OPP officer killed
The rural Oxford County intersection where an OPP officer and a school bus driver were killed Monday was less than a month away from becoming a four-way stop when the deadly crash happened.
-
Death of on-duty OPP officer highlights mental toll on first responders
The death of an OPP officer Monday morning adds to a growing list of Ontario police officers who have died while on-duty in the past few months.
-
Local group comments on what improvements can be made during National AccessAbility Week
Work continues to make everyday life more accessible for those with disabilities across Waterloo region, and the need for that is especially highlighted on National AccessAbility Week in Canada.
London
-
Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
Pet cat dies after garage fire at south London, Ont. home
A smoke detector is credited with saving the life of a resident after a fire broke out at a south London home on Monday afternoon.
-
12-year-old Windsor, Ont. hockey player appears in court after being charged with assault
A hockey parent from Windsor never believed he’d see his son in court. Accompanied by his parents and brother, the 12-year-old boy made his first appearance in a London, Ont. courtroom Monday after being charged with assault causing bodily harm after a hockey fight in February.
Northern Ontario
-
Police officer, school bus driver killed in violent crash north of Woodstock, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a violent crash north of Woodstsock Monday morning.
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found following a desperate underwater search that lasted more than a day.
-
Driver in critical condition after hitting moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury
One person is in critical condition after hitting a moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury on Friday night, police say.
Windsor
-
'Get the deal done': City, county leaders unite in plea to secure NextStar Energy battery plant
A united front was on full display Monday as community leaders, politicians, business people, unions and educators gathered together at Windsor City Hall to ensure the NextStar Energy battery plant deal gets closed.
-
New spin-off benefit: Windsor medical students now caring for homeless population
Doctors in their final year of training, called residency, can choose to do a one-month rotation at the Shelter Health Initiative (SHI) caring for Windsor’s homeless population.
-
Residents along tree-lined Victoria Ave in Chatham, Ont. celebrate win
Proposed changes to Victoria Avenue in Chatham have been paused for the foreseeable future after a multi-year fight to save the trees along the historic street grew across the community.
Calgary
-
LIVE at 8
LIVE at 8 | Alberta election live updates: Follow map results when polls close at 8 p.m.
Watch CTV News Edmonton's special election broadcast on air and online when polls close.
-
2 suspects shot and killed by Calgary police following slow-speed pursuit on Memorial Drive
ASIRT is investigating a low-speed police pursuit that led to a Calgary officer shooting and killing two suspects on Monday morning.
-
Fatal crash closes Banff exit on westbound Highway 1
Banff RCMP are asking drivers to avoid westbound Highway 1 near the Banff Avenue exit while they investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Saskatoon
-
'I don't care what people think': Undersized Blades prospect looks forward to proving people wrong
The Blades drafted Benjamin Bowtell in the sixth round of the 2023 Bantam Draft back in April.
-
'Ghost bike' memorial grows where Saskatoon teacher died while cycling
A memorial, featuring bouquets and a "ghost bike" now stands at the intersection where a Saskatoon teacher was killed last week.
-
'Not the end of the road for these students': SpaceX to launch Sask. students' first satellite to the International Space Station
A group of hundreds of students at the University of Saskatchewan Space Design Team (USST) as well as Saskatchewan Polytechnic are nearing the finale of a five-year project.
Edmonton
-
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
-
LIVE at 8
LIVE at 8 | Alberta election live updates: Follow map results when polls close at 8 p.m.
Watch CTV News Edmonton's special election broadcast on air and online when polls close.
-
From Kenney's downfall to Smith's rise, Alberta's political landscape has changed dramatically
Take Back Alberta says it is responsible for ousting Jason Kenney and that it backed Danielle Smith as his successor.
Vancouver
-
Meet Thor, the B.C.-based Boston terrier who has doggy paddled his way to international fame
A beloved Boston terrier from Vernon, B.C., has doggy paddled to fame ahead of his fourth birthday.
-
B.C. payroll administrator ordered to repay $1.9M in misappropriated funds
A B.C. woman has been ordered to repay nearly $2 million that she misappropriated from her employer while working as a payroll administrator in what a judge describes as an "egregious case of employee theft."
-
All eyes on Calgary, undecided voters as Albertans hit the polls
Election day in Alberta has many agreeing it's a tight race between incumbent Danielle Smith of the United Conservative Party and NDP leader former premier Rachel Notley, in a campaign that has, in many ways, been unlike any other.