CONTACT Community Services' new initiative to make housing more accessible

CONTACT Community Services is excited to launch its 'CONTACT in the Community' initiative, which will make housing services more accessible for those who need them most.

In collaboration with WOW Living and other community partners, the 3,500-plus who depend on CONTACT's services will be able to reach them closer to home instead of having to commute to CONTACT's main office in Alliston.

"That's anywhere from coaching on how to look for a unit, getting them connected with any financial resources available," said Krystal Galbraith, CONTACT's housing services manager. "We're very excited."

In addition to Alliston, the program will be offered in Angus, Cookstown, Tottenham, Innisfil, and every Wednesday at WOW Living's new 5,000-square-foot facility in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

"South Simcoe is a very large geographic area," said Lacey de Beer, who manages CONTACT's services at the Bradford facility. "It's really important to us to be able to bring it a lot closer to them, closer to their homes."

Together, WOW and CONTACT staff regularly serve more than 50 people per day in Bradford.

"Having CONTACT coming into our facility now makes everything so much easier for our participants," said Jacquie Ridout, WOW Living's program director.

She adds that meeting social workers on a drop-in basis is more accommodating for the clients they serve as opposed to scheduling appointments weeks in advance.

WOW Living's new space in Bradford is scheduled to open fully on May 1.