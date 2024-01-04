Company honoured for being Orillia's oldest continuously-operating business

Sanderson Monuments stands acknowledged as arguably the longest-serving business in Simcoe County, tracing its roots back to 1872 when it was established by RJ Sanderson, an English mason captivated by the charm of Orillia.

Initially called Orillia Marble Works, the business creates headstones and monuments documenting and preserving community history.

Sanderson Monuments in Orillia, Ont., was originally called Orillia Marble Works.

In the early days, horse-drawn wagons moved monuments to and from the shop.

Since that time, Sanderson Monuments has worked on thousands of projects, including Soldiers' Memorial Hospital and a memorial for the papal visit in 1984.

The storefront still displays some of RJ Sanderson's original tools, offering a glimpse into the foundation of a business that has endured over a century.

The original tools used by RJ Sanderson on display at Sanderson Monuments in Orillia, Ont. (CTV News Barrie)

"I think my dad says it best: it really is a testament to the employees that we've had over the years, and we've had a lot of great employees over that span of time, and a lot of long-term employees," said Neil Sanderson.

Today, it has 45 employees, many of whom are Sanderson family members.

Photo at Sanderson Monuments in Orillia, Ont.

"We're a family business and we deal with families, and we understand that and how important family is and how important it is to remember," added Scott Sanderson.

The Simcoe County Historical Association awarded the Orillia business with the 2023 Heritage Business Award, recognizing its influence on the County through generations of entrepreneurial innovation.