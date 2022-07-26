Collingwood's Bard by the Bay presents Romeo & Juliet

Collingwood's Bard by the Bay presents Romeo & Juliet

Collingwood's Theatre Georgian Bay is presenting Romeo and Juliet at the Shipyard Amphitheatre July 25 to Aug., 1, 2022 (CTV NEWS) Collingwood's Theatre Georgian Bay is presenting Romeo and Juliet at the Shipyard Amphitheatre July 25 to Aug., 1, 2022 (CTV NEWS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver