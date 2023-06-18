Collingwood man raises money for mental health on Cross-country journey

A Collingwood man is raising money for mental health by biking across the country.

Braden Usher is taking part in the Ride Across Canada Expedition for Mental Health, an 8000 km journey that he started in Tofino, B.C., and will end in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

"This mission for me is taking on an endeavour and adversity that leans into fear and leans into discomfort for myself," Usher told CTV News. "It shows people in a very transparent and vulnerable way and documenting my mission, to be able to show people what they are capable of."

Usher has stopped in his hometown for a break this week and will depart on Wednesday for the second half of his journey.

He hopes to raise $25,000 for mental health along the way.