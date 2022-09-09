Collingwood Blues optimistic for success in more 'normal' season
The calendar and thermometer outside may still say summer, but players and fans alike are celebrating the return of Canada's national pastime in Collingwood.
The Collingwood Blues kicked off their season at the Eddie Bush Arena on Friday evening. After a challenging few years, largely due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting or cancelling games, the team is looking forward to what the president calls a return to normal.
"There's a lot of excitement here in Collingwood, just to have the team being so successful in pre-season," says David Steel, the president and owner of the team. "Being ranked second in the country is a huge accomplishment for a 3-4 year franchise like Collingwood, so the community is really getting behind us."
The team has had seven pre-season games so far, with Steele saying that's making the team feel like they are 'mid-season shape.'
On Friday, they hosted the Brantford 99ers for their home opener in front of an estimated 600 people. With COVID-19 restrictions eliminated this season, Steele expects high turnouts for the rest of the season.
Currently, the team is working on engaging with the community.
"The Blues are participating in the community every single week with several different events," says Steele. "[On Saturday] we are going to be at Mike Jackson's GM for a free barbeque with Nutrafarms and a car wash, all free, all to meet the community and have our players do a little service and clean some cars."
The Collingwood Blues took Friday's game 6-1. They are next on the ice on Fri. Sept. 16, taking on the Stouffville Spirits.
